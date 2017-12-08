Recipe: Cranberry Orange Cookies

By Amy McDaniel, co-owner of The Golden Bakery // photo by Agnes Lopez
Cookie Ingredients:
¾ c. butter, softened
1 c. sugar
1 egg
2 c. flour
1.5 tsp. baking powder
¼ tsp. baking soda
½ c. dried cranberries
1 T. orange zest
Rolling Sugar Ingredients:
½ c. sugar
1 T. orange zest
Procedure:
1. Preheat oven to 350°F.
2. Using an electric mixer, mix butter and 1 cup sugar until light and fluffy. Add egg and incorporate.
3. In a separate bowl, combine flour, baking powder and baking soda. Add to butter mixture and mix until just combined. Fold in cranberries and 1 tablespoon orange zest. Chill dough while you make the rolling sugar.
4. Combine ½ cup sugar and 1 tablespoon orange zest. Use your fingers to rub the two together until everything is combined and mixture is fragrant.
5. Shape dough into 1-inch balls and roll in orange sugar. Place on parchment paper covered baking sheet and flatten slightly.
6. Bake 10-14 minutes until lightly golden. Cool on wire racks.
makes 24 cookies