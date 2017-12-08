Recipe: Cranberry Orange Cookies

By Amy McDaniel, co-owner of The Golden Bakery // photo by Agnes Lopez

Cookie Ingredients:

¾ c. butter, softened

1 c. sugar

1 egg

2 c. flour

1.5 tsp. baking powder

¼ tsp. baking soda

½ c. dried cranberries

1 T. orange zest

Rolling Sugar Ingredients:

½ c. sugar

1 T. orange zest

Procedure:

1. Preheat oven to 350°F.

2. Using an electric mixer, mix butter and 1 cup sugar until light and fluffy. Add egg and incorporate.

3. In a separate bowl, combine flour, baking powder and baking soda. Add to butter mixture and mix until just combined. Fold in cranberries and 1 tablespoon orange zest. Chill dough while you make the rolling sugar.

4. Combine ½ cup sugar and 1 tablespoon orange zest. Use your fingers to rub the two together until everything is combined and mixture is fragrant.

5. Shape dough into 1-inch balls and roll in orange sugar. Place on parchment paper covered baking sheet and flatten slightly.

6. Bake 10-14 minutes until lightly golden. Cool on wire racks.

makes 24 cookies