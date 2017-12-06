What the Dickens

Travel back in time during the third annual Dickens on Centre festival in historic Downtown Fernandina Beach. Inspired by the classic novella A Christmas Carol, Dickens on Centre transforms the town into a faux English village complete with costumed characters, themed entertainment and performances, visits from Saint Nick and a variety of vendors selling seasonal gifts and wares. An acting troupe performs street theatre all weekend long to bring Victorian London to life. December 8-10. Friday, 5-9 PM Saturday, 10 AM-9 PM, Sunday, 10 AM-7 PM.