Recipe: Mint Cocoa Drop Cookies

By Ali Webb, owner, Alleycakes Bakery // photo by Agnes Lopez

Ingredients:

1 c. butter

1 c. sugar

1 c. brown sugar

2 tsp. vanilla

2 eggs

2¾ c. flour

¾ c. cocoa powder

1 tsp. baking soda

1 c. Andes peppermint chocolate crunch pieces

Procedure:

1. Cream together butter and sugars. Add vanilla and eggs one at a time.

2. In a separate bowl, sift together dry ingredients.

3. Combine flour into butter mix and paddle together until smooth. Add crunch pieces (and some dark or white chocolate chips if desired) and incorporate.

4. Spoon onto baking sheets and bake at 300°F for 10-14 minutes.

makes 24 cookies