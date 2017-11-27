By Emily Bailey // photo by Agnes Lopez

Curling up next to a crackling fire, under a warm, fuzzy blanket with a steaming mug of hot chocolate—it’s the kind of scene winter dreams are made of. A crummy cup of cocoa could pour cold water on the experience, though, so Jax Mag went to the cozy and comfortable experts at The Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island, to learn how they make the perfect hot chocolate. Here’s what you need to do:

Ingredients:

1 gal. whole milk

8 oz. dark chocolate

8 oz. milk chocolate

cinnamon to taste

vanilla extract to taste

Procedure:

1. Heat milk in sauce pot to light boil.

2. Place chocolate in a heat safe bowl.

3. Pour the milk over the top of chocolate. Whisk until smooth.

4. Add vanilla extract and cinnamon to your liking.

5. Then place in a thermos to keep warm, or drink immediately.

6. Top off your cup of chocolatey goodness with marshmallows, whipped cream, a peppermint stick or, for adults, a splash of Bailey’s or Godiva liqueur.

7. Enjoy. Crackling fire not included.