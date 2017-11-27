By Emily Bailey // photo by Agnes Lopez
Curling up next to a crackling fire, under a warm, fuzzy blanket with a steaming mug of hot chocolate—it’s the kind of scene winter dreams are made of. A crummy cup of cocoa could pour cold water on the experience, though, so Jax Mag went to the cozy and comfortable experts at The Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island, to learn how they make the perfect hot chocolate. Here’s what you need to do:
Ingredients:
1 gal. whole milk
8 oz. dark chocolate
8 oz. milk chocolate
cinnamon to taste
vanilla extract to taste
Procedure:
1. Heat milk in sauce pot to light boil.
2. Place chocolate in a heat safe bowl.
3. Pour the milk over the top of chocolate. Whisk until smooth.
4. Add vanilla extract and cinnamon to your liking.
5. Then place in a thermos to keep warm, or drink immediately.
6. Top off your cup of chocolatey goodness with marshmallows, whipped cream, a peppermint stick or, for adults, a splash of Bailey’s or Godiva liqueur.
7. Enjoy. Crackling fire not included.