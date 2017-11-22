Homes for the Holidays

// by Emily Bailey

Start off the season with the Amelia Island Museum of History Holiday Home Tour. Taking place the first weekend of December, the tour takes guests through six Victorian homes in the Historic District of Fernandina Beach, each decked out for Christmas with the help of local florists and decorators.

“It’s a good way to be involved in the history of the area,” says museum education director Thea Seagraves. “The homes are all privately owned so it’s not like you can go in them whenever you want.” Plus what better time to see these historic residences than when they are dripping in garland and twinkling lights? All proceeds benefit the Amelia Island Museum of History. Tickets are $25 in advance, $30 at door.