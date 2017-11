775:

Pounds of powdered sugar in One Ocean Resort and Spa’s life-size work of gingerbread art—last year’s Mrs. Claus’ Pastry Shop. It also required 160 pounds of fondant, 500 Cookies and Cream Hershey bars, 117 pints of molasses and 250 pounds of butter. This year’s surprise sculpture, created by the resort’s pastry team, will be unveiled December 4 at 3 PM.