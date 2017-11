// photos by Denise Williams

Cocktails, connections and inspiration were shared at She Is Fierce! Jacksonville’s event in the US Assure Club at EverBank Field on November 9. Chapter president and WJCT host Melissa Ross served as host and Megha Parekh, Jacksonville Jaguars senior vice president and chief legal officer, was the featured speaker. A portion of ticket sales benefited the Dolores Barr Weaver Policy Center.