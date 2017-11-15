Season's Eatings

// by Emily Bailey

Hurricane Irma stopped many things in their tracks—the annual Jekyll Island Shrimp & Grits Festival being one of them. Instead of letting the storm ruin the festivities, event organizers thought they’d make the best of the situation. “We came up with the idea of a festival that infuses some of the most beloved elements from Shrimp & Grits into an expanded two-day, holiday-themed event that includes our popular tree-lighting actives,” says Meggan Hood, Jekyll Island Authority senior marketing director. The event, Merry Shrimpmas, will have local restaurants and food trucks, an artists market and holiday activities such as Santa and snow. “After all we’ve been through who wouldn’t like to begin the holidays with some delicious shrimp and grits and a grand tree lighting?” November 24-25.