Paint the Town

The Jax Kid’s Mural Project sprung from a One Spark 2015 project by artist Nicole Holderbaum called “Murals for Jacksonville’s Youth and Beyond.” The project’s goal was to paint murals in all of Jacksonville’s schools to brighten students’ educational experience. Last year’s Jax Kid’s Mural Festival series had kids painting large-scale, colorless murals—like coloring book pages—in the Urban Core throughout the year.

On November 18, the event rolls in to Kona Skatepark with new features and a new name: Color Me Kona: The World’s Largest Coloring Book Party. Color Me Kona includes a sidewalk chalk take-over, during which local and regional chalk artists help kids add to a larger piece of art; coloring in murals designed by street artists from Jax, Orlando and Miami; art installations by local artists and Duval County students; skateboarding contests, demonstrations; terrarium and string art workshops; a tie-dye factory and more.