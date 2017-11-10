Bah, Humbug

Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol is a holiday classic. But it’s not exactly an upbeat tale. The Alhambra Theatre and Dining’s version, the comedic musical Christmas Carole offers more than holiday despair.

“We wanted to tell the same story in a new way, with broader strokes in casting, staging and adding music and dance,” says Alhambra marketing director Mark Berman. “We wanted it to be audience-friendly and family-friendly, which the Dickens version can be perceived as not being.”

The show has been performed at the dinner theater almost every year since 1986. “We've got 30 years of sold out shows that suggest we must be doing something right,” says Berman. “You'll see incredible singing, dancing and acting from Broadway actors, amazing sets and have a great Christmas feast.” This Jacksonville tradition is staged almost every night from November 22-December 24. alhambrajax.com