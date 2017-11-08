Stepping Back in Time

// by Emily Bailey

St. Augustine’s Lightner Museum’s newest tour, Upstairs/Downstairs, guides guests deep into its early days as the Alcazar Hotel. Guests can see areas of the museum typically closed to the public and get a glimpse into life as it was for both visitors and staff during the Gilded Age. Highlights of the tour include access to the fourth floor of the hotel, which housed the staff quarters, and a peek at rooms as they would have looked when last used in the 1920s. Reservations must be made in advance. Tickets are $45. lightnermuseum.org