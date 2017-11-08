Something Sweet

// by Lenny Cobb

Slow-cooked pulled pork with mayhaw jelly, old time persimmon pie, pawpaw ice cream… they sound strange, yet familiar. In her new 176-page cookbook Fruit: A Savor the South Cookbook (University of North Carolina Press, $20), chef Nancie McDermott celebrates a dozen signature Southern fruits just in time for the holidays. “Southern fruits matter, both as mementos of the gardening and gathering of culinary seasons past and as worthy edible treasures for the present and future South,” McDermott says. We agree. Now, where can we buy pawpaws?