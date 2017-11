// photos by Denise Williams

The Salvation Army's fourth annual Red Shield Ball was held at UNF's University Center on October 14. The gala-style fundraiser included dinner, live music, dancing, live and silent auctions and inspiration from former clients who have found help and hope through The Salvation Army's shelter. Funds raised help to make a difference in the lives of the 150 women and families each year who call the organization's Red Shield Lodge home.