The Junior Service League of St. Augustine held its 35th annual Fall Gala, “Moonlight & Magnolias,” on Saturday, November 4. The black-tie event took place at the historical and charming waterfront expanse of the Fountain of Youth in St. Augustine, which was aglow with sparking candles & twinkling lights, transformed into an enchanting fairy tale. Black Molly Grill served a bounty of traditional Southern fare and fusion. Entertainment and dancing under the stars to a string quartet accompanied cocktail hour. Sweet City Cupcakes provided cupcakes and desserts.