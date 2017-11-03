Party Pics: Whiskey Affair 2017

More than 250 people crowded into Aloft Tapestry Park's event space and courtyard for Jacksonville Magazine's seventh annual Whiskey Affair on November 2. It was a night to remember with delicious eats, fine spirits, raffle prizes and good music by Junco Royals. Eleven cocktails mixed by the likes of Black Sheep, Flying Iguana, Grander Rum and Town Hall were on offer in the Cocktail Challenge, and when guests cast their votes for their favorites, Don Sueños Tequila's drink Spices of Fall came out on top.

The evening's festivities were all for a good cause, too. The Whiskey Affair's beneficiary, Safe Animal Shelter, was extremely affected by Hurricane Irma, resulting in all animals being moved to other facilities such as the Jacksonville Humane Society or into foster homes. Due to damage, the shelter is currently closed and working to fix the damage and return to their duty of saving animals.