Richard Carlson, DMD



The Most Advanced

Dr. Richard Carlson has been a trusted and respected name in dental excellence in the Jacksonville area for over 25 years. After outgrowing his location on San Jose Blvd., he designed and built a world-class Bartram facility from the ground up in order to deliver a great dental experience to the community. The result is a beautiful, relaxing practice filled with a caring and talented dental team. In 2015, the practice expanded yet again—to a second location Downtown. Both practices provide the very latest in ultramodern technology, techniques, and creature-comforts. To complement this, Dr. Carlson employs a highly experienced team of private-practice doctors and professional support staff. The group emphasizes superb service, personal consultations, patient education, and advanced family and cosmetic dentistry in a very comfortable, clean, and private environment.

Why We are Different

At The Carlson Group, we take the fear out of dentistry. Our caring doctors have extensive training, and a calming demeanor to help relax your fears. Our goal is to deliver the best patient experience, each and every time! In addition to providing a full range of all general dental procedures including cleanings, exams, fillings, extractions, root canals, dentures and children’s dentistry, The Carlson Group also provides what most other offices cannot, such as:

Sedation Dentistry: Snooze through your treatment with multiple options of sedation fit to your needs.

Facial Esthetics: The most advanced techniques to help you look 10-15 years younger

Dental Lasers: Used to treat gum disease, lasers provide more comfort and better results that traditional gum surgery. Lasers also allow the doctors to perform fillings without the need for a shot of anesthetic—great for children!

Straighter Teeth: The Carlson Group is one of the only Preferred Invisalign providers in the area—who also offer veneers and crowns—for that beautiful smile you’ve always wanted.

Dental Implants: Dr. Carlson and his staff can place and restore dental implants in one convenient locations, saving you both time and money.

Less than 1% of all dentists in the U.S. offer all of the services we provide under one roof!

Downtown: 501 Riverside Ave., Suite 104, Jacksonville, FL 32202

Bartram: 13241 Bartram Park Blvd., Bldg. 1700, Jacksonville, FL 32258

(904) 586-4768 • CarlsonDentalGroup.com