Jacksonville Magazine's 12 Days of Giveaways returns with new and exciting prizes December 4-16. Readers have a dozen chances to win amazing prizes such as a Mojo BBQ gift cards, tickets to The Lion King presented by the FSCJ Artist Series, a Jax Mag Prize Pack and two-day stays at resorts including the Gaylord Palms in Orlando and the Hard Rock Hotel.

There are two steps to entering the giveaways. First, each giveaway will have a link that requires an entrant's name, email and phone number for contact purposes. Second, each post will ask for a specific word such as a noun, adjective, type of animal, measure of length, etc. The purpose? To help create a custom Jacksonville Magazine Christmas Mad Lib! At the end of the giveaways, we'll use our favorite entries to create the full Mad Lib and post it to our social media. Make sure to enter both ways for the best chance of winning.

Make sure to "LIKE" us on Facebook and follow us Instagram for details on how to win one of these amazing prizes.