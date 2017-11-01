Kevin W. Snyder, DDS • Roshan Patel, DMD

At Harbour Dental Care, Dr. Kevin Snyder, Dr. Roshan Patel and their caring team have the training, technology and compassionate touch to make your dental experience amazing. We take pride in making sure that your appointment is comfortable, convenient and on time to accommodate your busy day.

Once you step into our relaxing, spa-like office you will be greeted warmly by our team, offered refreshments and even a soothing paraffin hand wax. Dr. Snyder and Dr. Patel will listen, educate and take the time to get to know you like a friend or family member. You will feel the positive energy and empowering spirit that our culture of excellence provides by improving your oral health.

Dr. Snyder and Dr. Patel are experts in the fields of cosmetic, implant, and sedation dentistry. Our doctors have completed hundreds of hours of continuing education. We have invested in high tech equipment that allows for less invasive, more accurate, and faster procedures. Dr. Snyder is also specially trained in IV conscious sedation so you can finally relax and sleep your dental fears away! We are ready to ease those fears of dentistry and create a comfortable dental home that you can trust! It is our pleasure to serve you!

Jacksonville’s State-of-the-Art Dental Office

• Single Visit Cosmetic Crowns using CEREC (CAD/CAM) Technology

• 3D-CT X-Ray–digitally planned, computer guided implant surgery

• IV Sedation Dentistry to reduce stress and fear

• Invisalign G7 (7 Day) aligners for 50% faster Orthodontics

• Newly renovated, fully digital, super high tech office!

Read our 500+ Five Star Reviews online to see what the buzz is about!

“Dr. Snyder and his team are very friendly and professional! I had my first visit with them yesterday and was very impressed with receiving the most thorough dental visit ever!! You can expect the newest technology and treatments, as well as a very neat and clean office. They are very organized in their scheduling, as well as billing and keeping you informed from the moment you enter the office to the day you return. Thank you for such a positive experience!” — Donna B. 09/17

“I love coming here. I don’t like the reasons I come here (who does), but the staff makes it so much better. Everyone is so nice, and both Dr. Snyder and Dr. Roshan are awesome. I love all the girls there, too, they are super sweet and they make me feel welcome every time I come in. Which has been a lot recently 🙂 haha. Every time I come in, I am laughing most of the time. I just had a bunch of work done, and it all has been seamless, painless and fast! Thank you guys so much for everything!!!” — Kaitlin R.

“I'm so glad I chose Dr. Snyder and Harbour Dental Care. The office is very welcoming with friendly staff and beautiful, bright decor. My patient experience was perfect. They took me back shortly after I arrived. From the relaxing video images and music, to the comfy chair, fuzzy blanket and sunglasses that helped block the exam lights, I felt like a queen. Alicia was warm and professional as she got me settled in. Dr. Snyder's dental skills and chair side manner are top notch. He put me at ease right away. I was very comfortable, and the treatment was quick, tasteless and pain free. In my case, it turned out that I didn't need that crown after all. That not only saved a good tooth but also saved me time and money. I feel that this is a practice that I can trust.” — Gayle L.

Let’s work together to get that smile back! Give us a call to schedule your new patient Cleaning, Exam and X-Rays for ONLY $79!

Kevin W. Snyder, DDS

Education: The Ohio State University College of Dentistry; Medical College of Georgia: IV Sedation Training; Midwest Implant Institute: Dental Implant & Bone Grafting Fellowship; Florida Hospital Nicholson Surgical Center

Affiliations: American Dental Association • Academy of General Dentistry • Florida Dental Association • American Academy of Implant Dentistry • International Congress of Oral Implantologists • American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry • Florida Dental Society of Anesthesiology • Florida Guild of Dental Scholars • CERECDoctors.com

Roshan Patel, DMD

Education: University of Florida College of Dentistry; University of North Carolina College of Dentistry; Salisbury VA Medical Center – Chief Resident

Affiliations: American Dental Association • Academy of General Dentistry • Florida Dental Association • Florida Guild of Dental Scholars • CERECDoctors.com • American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry

13245 Atlantic Blvd., Suite 6, Jacksonville, FL 32225 • (904) 220-7800 • HarbourDental.Care