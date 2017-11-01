Daniella S. Peinado, DDS – Your Root Canal Specialist

Dr. Peinado has practiced dentistry for 23 years and specializes in Root Canal Treatment, also known as Endodontics. A native of Brazil, she graduated from the University of Cidade de São Paulo with her Doctor of Dental Surgery degree. She completed a fellowship at the University of Florida College of Dentistry Department of Endodontics and an Endodontics Residency at the Albert Einstein Medical Center IB Bender Division of Endodontics—one of the most prestigious endodontic programs in U.S. Being a hospital-based program Dr. Peinado routinely saw trauma cases (mostly children) coming from the ER. As a result trauma cases are one of her specialties.

Dr. Peinado designed her office to reflect her commitment to outstanding patient care and to make patients feel welcome and at ease. She sees her office as an extension of her home and hosts each patient with the same warmth and care as a guest in her home. The clinical areas include the latest advances in technology, including Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT), digital x-rays and surgical microscopes to develop individual treatment plans.

endodontics | bartram park has partnered with most insurances. The practice manager, Kim Smith, has extensive experience with dental insurance and will work to ensure that you receive the maximum benefits available to you. Complete transparency is guaranteed from start to finish as Dr. Peinado and her staff to guide you through your treatment with detailed explanations and answers to any and all of your questions.

Dr. Peinado is passionate about education and the advancement of Endodontics. She is a Clinical Assistant Professor at the University of Florida College of Dentistry Department of Endodontics and she is an active member of the American Association of Endodontists (AAE), a Trustee of the AAE Foundation Board of Trustees and Chair of the AAE Foundation’s OutReach program that provides Endodontic care to underserved communities.

When she is not seeing patients or lecturing at UF Gainesville, Dr. Peinado enjoys spending time with friends and family, often at the beach, and always with a Bossa Nova tune playing in the background.

Education: University Cidade de São Paulo–School of Dental Medicine; University of Florida–College of Dentistry; Albert Einstein Medical Center–The Maxwell S. Fogel Department of Dental Medicine

13241 Bartram Park Blvd., Suite 1601, Jacksonville, FL 32258 • (904) 207-7700 • Endodontics.Dental