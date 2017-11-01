Dayn C. Boitet, DDS

Doctors Lake Family Dental is honored to have been voted “Bold City Best Dental Practice, 2016 and 2017,” as well as “Bold City Best Place to Work–Small Business 2017” by the community and one of Jacksonville Magazine’s “Top Doctors” since 2014. Our practice has been privately owned and operated for 36 years. Dr. Boitet and his talented team treat the entire family with their general, cosmetic, dental sleep medicine and dental implant needs. The beautiful Mediterranean style practice provides state-of-the-art dental care with the most modern equipment available and a picturesque nature view of protected wetlands from every chair. The office is equipped with CEREC technology, which allows the dentist’s team to fabricate metal-free, porcelain restorations or crowns in one visit! Dr. Boitet uses top-of-the-line, in-house 3-D CT scans and digital X-rays for a more accurate diagnosis for our patients, versus 2-D imaging typically found in other dental offices. They also have flat screen tvs in all treatment rooms, a spa whitening area, and they offer extended hours. New patient gifts, WiFi, a comfort menu (sound-reducing headphones, iPods, essential oils, warm blankets, leg pillows, and fresh baked cookies) ensures a comfortable and relaxed atmosphere.

You can expect expert, professional and compassionate service, fair fees and assistance with insurance needs. Services include: Implants (more than 7,000 restored), Composites (tooth-colored fillings), Crowns (including metal-free crowns in a day), Veneers, Bridges, Root Canals, In-Office Whitening, Dentures, Partials, Occlusal Appliances, Partials, Bleaching, Cleaning, Treatment for Obstructive Sleep Disorders, and Invisalign. Dr. Boitet’s implant expertise stems from being trained by the inventor of modern dental implants, Dr. Per-Ingvar Brånemark. He is also a Diplomat in the American Sleep and Breathing Academy and a member of the International Academy of Sleep. He is in the process getting our office accredited for dental sleep medicine, an honor few dental offices in the country are able to pursue.

The staff at Doctors Lake Family Dental are active in the community and support more than 28 Clay County charities. This quarter they have adopted a Clay County family that was devastated by Hurricane Irma. Additionally, they host monthly contests for patients and daily patient celebrations. Oh, and they just so happen to be giving away a 2017 Jeep Wrangler, The Cavity Crusher, on December 2nd, 2017! Want to win? Please see our Facebook page for more details.

We pride ourselves on staying at the forefront of dental trends to provide patients with the newest proven technologies and advancements by attending continuing education courses. The team is professional, but fun, offering a family atmosphere where patients of all ages can enjoy coming to the dentist. Doctors Lake Family Dental values its patients’ time, as well as their experience and concerns, from the moment you make a reservation until the moment you leave.

Doctors Lake Family Dental is open Monday-Friday 7AM-7PM. Please check our Facebook page to see what patients are saying about Doctors Lake Family Dental and to see what we are up to! We offer a wide variety of payment plans and in-house dental insurance experts and we can’t wait to take care of you and your family. Your expectations will be exceeded every step of the way. We guarantee it!

Education:

D.D.S. Indiana University School of Dentistry • Lieutenant Commander in the U.S. Navy

Affiliations:

Past-President: Clay County Dental Society • Academy of Osseointegration • Academy of Osseointegration Foundation • Titanium Society; Fellow: Academy of Osseointegration • Academy of Osseointegration Foundation • Titanium Society; Member: Clay County Dental Society • Northeast District Dental Association • Florida Dental Association • American Dental Association • International Academy of Sleep; Diplomat: American Sleep and Breathing Academy

Lic. # 8344

1665 Eagle Harbor Pkwy., E., Fleming Island, FL 32003 • (904) 637-4410

DoctorsLakeFamilyDental.com • facebook.com/DoctorsLakeFamilyDental/