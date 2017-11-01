Bartram Dental Center

Jason D. Lewis, DDS, FAGD

Dr. Jason D. Lewis, DDS, FAGD, is committed to excellence in dentistry as a student, practitioner, and industry leader. After earning his Mechanical Engineering degree from the University of Dayton, he went on to get his dental degree from the University of Oklahoma. Dr. Lewis recently completed his six-year term on the Board of the Jacksonville Dental Society and has served as president on several local, state, and national dental boards over the years. He is also the founder of the Bartram Dental Assisting School; a new, state approved institution developed to train individuals to become dental assistants in an actual office with current technology, instead of the traditional classroom environment.

Dr. Lewis is also committed to lifelong learning in order to provide the best that dentistry can offer. He has advanced training in treating obstructive sleep apnea, single-visit crowns, dental implants, oral sedation, and orthodontics. He stays up-to-date on the latest advancements to provide the best care possible. He recently began using the Solea Laser, which allows him to perform a wide variety of dental procedures without patients needing to be numb.

Dr. Lewis stays active in the community. He participates in Give-Kids-A-Smile and Mission of Mercy, where he provides free dental care and education to the underserved. He recently hosted a masquerade gala which raised $15,000 for Operation Smile as well. One of his favorite events, however, is the Halloween Candy Buy-Back, giving trick-or-treaters a dollar per pound for candy, which is then mailed to our troops overseas.

“Dentistry is more than repairing teeth. It is getting to know the individual, his/her family, and their interests. Dentists have the ability to improve a person’s quality of life and give them confidence. Once someone has that, they can accomplish anything. What a wonderful gift to be able to give someone. We are honored and humbled to help our patients.”—Dr. Jason Lewis

Affiliations: Florida Academy of General Dentistry • Florida Dental Association • Jacksonville Dental Society • Academy of Dental Sleep Medicine

130 Gateway Cir., Jacksonville, FL 32259 • (904) 201-6000 • BartramDentalCenter.com