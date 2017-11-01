Aesthetic & Family Dentistry of Baymeadows

Top Menu

AESTHETIC Nadji 2015Dr. Holly Nadji–Jacksonville’s Premier Dentist

Jacksonville’s premier dentist, Dr. Holly Nadji, has served the community for over 22 years providing dental care to well over 20,000 patients—from professionals and executives to children, students and stay-at-home moms.

Experience the quality and comfort of Private-Care dentistry and have the healthier teeth and gums you were meant to have—attractive, confident and beautiful! To schedule a visit, call (904) 731-1919.

Education: Boston University, Doctor of Dental Medicine; Residency, Tufts University Boston, MA

Areas of Practice: Implant, Invisalign Cosmetic, Family & Emergency Dentistry

Affiliations: ADA, FDA, AGD, NEDA, JDS, Operation Christmas Child and Health for Humanity

7807 Baymeadows Rd. E., Suite 206, Jacksonville, FL 32256 • (904) 731-1919 • GentleLadyDentist.com

