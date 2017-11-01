A Smile Resort

Rod Zimmerman, DDS

Dr. Rod Zimmerman has practiced dentistry in Jacksonville for over 30 years. A graduate of University of California in Biological Sciences with Cum Laude honors, he earned his Doctorate in Dental Surgery from McGill University and completed his General Practice Residency at University of Florida.

Dr. Z, proud member of ADA, FDA, JDS, NEEDA, FDSA, and Academy of Implant dentistry, received his IV permit from St. Joseph’s Medical Center, New Jersey , and completed Continuum of Implant Dentistry at University of Florida to become proficient in placing dental implants.

Dr. Z’s motto is We Cater to Cowards, which means we love our patients and take care of them like family. Dr. Z is passionate about excellence in dentistry and treats his patients with utmost compassion. It gives him great satisfaction to hear the sincere appreciation from his patients. As one patient commented “I have searched a long time for a dentist and am blessed to have found Dr. Z. In this day and age, it is hard to find a professional office with the quality workmanship and deep concern for each patient that you find with Dr. Z. I will never change again…he needs to last as long as I do!”

Dr Z is proud to be part of a profession that gives back. Dr. Z volunteers with Healing Hands, Give Kids a Smile, and Mission of Mercy. He believes God has given all of us a gift in life. For Dr. Z it is the gift of practicing dentistry. “There is no better treasure than giving my gift to others who are in need. It is the touching of someone’s heart with the gift of giving that makes it all worthwhile,” he says. One special moment he recalls was when a patient in need of his services wrote: “Dear Dr. Zimmerman, I am so very grateful for all you did for me on Saturday. I could feel God’s love and care all around me. My gratitude is truly beyond my ability to express it. May God bless all of you and those you love. Your service to the poor and unhealthy is a true testament to your Godliness. PS. You’re the first dentist I’ve ever seen with a great personality.”

Dr Zimmerman would be honored to service your smile at his dental practice, A Smile Resort.

Education: D.D.S. McGill University; B.S. Cum laude honors University of California, Irvine General Practice Residency Certification from University of Florida

Affiliations: ADA • FDA • JDS • NEDDA • FDSA • Academy of Implant Dentistry

3676 Crown Point Ct., Jacksonville, FL 32257 • (904) 268-2011 • SmileByZ.com