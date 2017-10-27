Recipe: Seasonal Spice Tradewind

by Ian Carrey, Grander Rum // photo by Jermey Johnston
Ingredients:
1 bottle Grander 8 Year Rum
2 L. brewed green tea
3 cinnamon sticks
3 oz. peeled and sliced ginger
1 tsp. ground cardamom
1 clove all spice
Peel of one lemon
Lemon slices, for garnish
Pineapple, for garnish
Cinnamon powder, for garnish
Anise, for garnish
Procedure:
1. Combine all ingredients except green tea and garnishes in a bowl. Let steep overnight in the fridge in an airtight container.
2. Run the mixture through cheese cloth or coffee filter to remove
cardamom powder. Combine with cold green tea in a large punch bowl.
3. Slice peeled lemon into wheels and float in punch bowl. Core a pineapple, slice it into wheels and float. Finally, add cinnamon and anise into the bowl for effect.
4. Visit a local ice supplier for a large square-cut block of clear ice. (It matters, as cloudy home refrigerator ice won’t make the visual impression you want.) Float in punch.
makes 20-30 servings