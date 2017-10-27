// by Lenny Cobb

Epilepsy is more common than autism, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis and cerebral palsy combined. The fourth annual St. Johns Professional Alliance Chili Cook-Off raises awareness and funds to support those affected by the disease and other seizure disorders. Attendees can sample and judge chili recipes ranging from mild to scorching, with winners chosen in three categories: Best Five-Alarm Chili, Most Unique and Best All Around. Live music, food trucks, a silent auction, raffles, and a kid zone are also in the mix. November 18, 11 AM-3 PM. Faith Community Church, St. Johns. efof.org