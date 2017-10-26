This year only, Jekyll Island is having a special festival that merges some of the most-beloved elements from the Shrimp & Grits Festival and the Tree Lighting celebration into a new, two-day event – Merry Shrimpmas.

Merry Shrimpmas features a variety of shrimp and grits dishes from some of the region's favorite restaurants, as well as live music on the Main Lawn, a curated artists' market for holiday shopping, regional food trucks, and even fireworks and snow. This celebration provides an opportunity for everyone to support local businesses in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma, and offers the community a unique way to ring in the holiday season. The event is packed with family-friendly entertainment for kids of all ages spread across two, fun-packed days.

Tree Lighting