This year only, Jekyll Island is having a special festival that merges some of the most-beloved elements from the Shrimp & Grits Festival and the Tree Lighting celebration into a new, two-day event – Merry Shrimpmas.
Merry Shrimpmas features a variety of shrimp and grits dishes from some of the region's favorite restaurants, as well as live music on the Main Lawn, a curated artists' market for holiday shopping, regional food trucks, and even fireworks and snow. This celebration provides an opportunity for everyone to support local businesses in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma, and offers the community a unique way to ring in the holiday season. The event is packed with family-friendly entertainment for kids of all ages spread across two, fun-packed days.
Tree Lighting
Ring in the holidays with the lighting of the Christmas Tree on the Main Lawn in Jekyll Island’s Historic District. Once the sun goes down Saturday night, the magic sets in as the Christmas tree is lit, accompanied by fireworks and snow.
Kids’ Zone
In the Kids’ Zone, your little ones can jump, swing, bounce, run, and create their way to fun! This kid-friendly spot is sure to keep kids (and parents!) happy. Bounce it out on a variety of inflatable slides, bounce houses, and agility games. Some activities within the Kids’ Zone will require tickets, which can be purchased on-site.
Story Time with Santa
Catch Santa Claus on the front porch of historic Skeet House as he reads stories to children of all ages. This wonderful show will bring the magic of Christmas alive as children will be captivated by traditional and modern stories. After the show, Santa will take a group photo with the children and even pass out special treats. Do you have a letter for Santa? Leave it in Santa’s mailbox and elves will deliver it to the North Pole. Be sure to bring your cameras as there will be plenty of of photo opportunities. Unfortunately, individual Santa visits will not be available at this event. Story Time will take place hourly throughout Friday and Saturday.
The festival takes place November 24-25, with times varying. Admission is free.