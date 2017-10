Junior Achievement held their annual $mart Women Make Change event on October 13 at the Florida Blue Conference Center. The luncheon benefitted the JA Girl$ program, which works to educate girls and young women in financial literacy, career readiness and entrepreneurship. JA Girl$ emceed and spoke of their experience in the program. The event also featured speaker Denise Johnson of Caterpillar, Inc. who spoke about putting forth the initiative to include women in the workforce.