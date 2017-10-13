Top Menu

Party Pics

More than 3,000 shoppers lined up for The Fall Makery which took place October 7-8 at The Glass Factory. More than 60 local makers covered the industrial space with their handmade, reclaimed, and vintage items including The Nesst, Eco Relics, Firetrove, 10th & Main Designs, DeVoe, Lavender Bee, The Native Mama Studio, Bloomwolf Studio, Pawfection Bakery and Hope Farm Co. Shoppers also had the opportunity for Make & Take workshops, 101 classes, food trucks and the Jax Mag Selfie Station. The Spring Makery date will be announced soon.

