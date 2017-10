Mission House hosted its annual fundraiser Compassion by the Sea on October 5 at the Casa Marina Restaurant and Hotel. Guests were treated to heavy hors d'oeuvres, beer, wine, and silent and live auctions. Guests also had the chance to participate in a Wine Pull or Wine Toss, during which players tossed rings in hopes of landing around a bottle worth $50 or more. Proceeds benefited Mission House and the Jim Shields Memorial Endowment Fund.