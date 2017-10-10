Fanfare 2017

// photos by Denise Williams

Evening gowns and tuxedo jackets? A walk down the red carpet and a dazzling champagne toast? Although it may sound like the Oscars, the Jacksonville Symphony brought the glamour of Hollywood to the River City on September 16 with Fanfare. The evening celebrated the beginning of a new season with conductor Courtney Lewis, the Jacksonville Symphony and guest violinist Charlie Siem. Attendees donned bow-ties and cocktail dresses to raise their glasses to the 2017-2018 Symphony season.