Pink Ribbon Tee Off Party

On October 4, more than 200 guests attended the Pink Ribbon Tee Off Cocktail Party at the home of Peter and Joanne Ghiloni in Marsh Landing. Guests were treated to heavy hors d’oeuvres, an open bar, live music and a selection of silent auction items featuring artwork, jewelry, vacation and sports packages and more. The event is the kickoff party for the Women's Golf Tournament taking place October 12. All proceeds directly benefit breast cancer research and related services at Baptist Medical Center Beaches and Mayo Clinic-Jacksonville.

