More than 400 guests attended the 26th annual Taste of Amelia Island on October 1, offering foodies the opportunity to sample cuisine from the island’s best chefs and a selection of wines and cocktails. The event included a live chef demo during cocktail hour, live music, a 50/50 raffle and a Best Dish of the Taste award, voted on by attendees. Chef Tom Gray of Moxie Kitchen + Cocktails and Town Hall was the judge for Chef’s Choice of Best Dish of the Taste. Proceeds supported the Nassau County Volunteer Center’s work in volunteer recruitment, as well as many in-house programs that include the annual GoKids School Supply Drive, various food drives throughout the year and the original Adopt-A-Family Christmas program.