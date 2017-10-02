Some secrets are meant to be shared. That’s part of the idea behind Jax Mag’s new Secret Supper Club dinner series. Our first gathering took place in September at San Marco’s Rue Saint-Marc (See photos on our website and in the new edition of Taste magazine).

The next is set for October 29 at Gilbert’s Social. After that, we’ll host one each month at a top local eatery. And while we let diners know when and where each event will take place, portions of the evenings are intended to be surprises. We left it to the chefs and restaurateurs to showcase their creative flair and wow patrons with unexpected indulgences. At some dinners guests may know exactly what the menu will feature—tuna poke, smoked beef brisket and guava panna cotta from chef Kenny Gilbert, for example. Other events will be more mysterious.

Each Secret Supper Club gathering will be limited to 50 seats maximum, making each an intimate evening. So, share the idea with your friends. Or maybe keep it to yourself...