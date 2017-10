Sweet and spicy, soft and crunchy. Some of the flavor and texture profiles of craft popcorn present themselves as a tasty paradox. Choose from more than 60 of them at the Fernandina Farmer’s or Riverside Arts markets, where New Smyrna-based Victory Popcorn sets up shop each week. Customer favorite flavors include Mexican street corn and Birthday Cake, while cherry cola and wasabi make their debut this month. Don’t worry, pumpkin spice is returning just in time for fall. $8-$10 per bag.