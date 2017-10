// by Lenny Cobb

Antiques Roadshow appraiser and antiquarian Nicholas Dawes visits Flagler College in early November in conjunction with the Dressing Downton exhibit at the Lightner Museum. On November 4 he’ll give a demonstration of his appraisal methods. Buy an upgraded ticket and he’ll appraise an item you bring. Dawes is an expert in ceramics, glass, silver and decorative arts, so if you suspect you’ve got a genuine Tiffany lamp, he should be able to shine a light on its true value. $40-$50.