Night Moves

// by Lenny Cobb

Enjoy indulging in fresh local eats at the Jacksonville Farmer’s Market on November 9, 6-8:30 PM, as Gastro Jax and the Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association Northeast chapter present Moon Over the Market. Live music, shopping, a culinary competition featuring rising young chefs, drinks from Engine 15 and Island Oasis and bites by Blue Bamboo, Blue Orchid Thai Cuisine, German Schnitzel Haus, The Pear, PIE 95 PIZZA, Rummies and Yummies and Seagull Bakery are included. Tickets are $30 in advance, $35 at the door.