Glitz & Glamour

The newest exhibition at the Cummer Museum of Art & Gardens, Bijoux Parisiens: French Jewelry from the Petit Palais, Paris, opens October 13 and features more than 100 works of jewelry and drawings, fashion prints, paintings, and photographs.

Bijoux Parisiens explores the intriguing intersection of French history, art and fashion, and illustrates the historic events and influences that shaped French art and helped establish the great Parisian maisons that remain household names to this day. Bringing together dazzling works from the great jewelry houses of Boucheron, Cartier, Chaumet, Lalique and Van Cleef & Arpels, the exhibition tells the story of French jewelry from the 17th to the 20th centuries.

Events surrounding this exhibition include a talk with jewelry expert and author Aja Raden on November 16 and a jewelry-making workshop on December 7. Bijoux Parisiens will be on display through January 7, 2018.