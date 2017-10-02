Forbidden Fruit

// by Lenny Cobb

Yes, Johnny Appleseed was a real person who traveled around the country planting apple trees. The apples were ideal for cider, so unfortunately most of his trees were destroyed by the FBI during Prohibition.

In 1994, using branches grafted from the last verified Johnny Appleseed tree—which would soon cease to produce fruit due to old age—arborist Jeffrey Meyer established a grove in Grants Pass, Oregon.

His son, Scott Meyer, founder of Jax farm Congaree and Penn, now carries on the responsibility of preserving Appleseed’s legacy and his tart-flavored fruit. Taste that tangy heritage with a jar of Johnny Appleseed Authentic Jelly, available at Congaree and Penn for $12.