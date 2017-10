Pawsport to Purradise, Safe Animal Shelter's annual fundraiser, took place on Saturday, September 23 at Thrasher-Horne Conference Center from 5-9 PM. Attendees donned tacky tourist attire to bid on the auction items and dine of food from Maggiano’s Little Italy and Chili’s. Proceeds from this event are used for vaccinations, heartworm treatments, spay/neuter fees, emergency veterinary care, utilities, supplies and special-diet pet food.