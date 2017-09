// photos by Denise Williams

Fries With That Wine, hosted by the Red Shoe Crew, Ronald McDonald House Charities of Jacksonville’s young professional group, took place at the East US Assure Club at EverBank Field on September 22. The annual signature event benefits Ronald McDonald House Charities of Jacksonville and included a DJ, photo booth and raffle items. Attendees enjoyed wines paired with McDonald’s favorites like McNuggets, cheeseburgers and, of course, French fries.