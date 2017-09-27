More than 250 guests gathered for Beach Legends Friday, September 22 at TPC Sawgrass Clubhouse. The Beaches Area Historical Society announced the individuals selected to be recognized and honored at this year's fundraiser. After cocktails and hors d'oeuvres, the highlight of the evening was an awards presentation honoring these well-known members of the community, who have made and are making significant contributions to the on-going history of the Beaches. The honorees were Tom and Nancy Broner, Polly Boeneke, Rev. Jim Cooper and Lillie Sullivan. Proceeds from the event fund educational programs and operational needs of the Beaches Museum & History Park.