Turquoise and White Affair 2017

On June 9, the American Lung Association hosted its annual Turquoise and White Affair at Crosswater Hall in Nocatee. Guests were greeted with cocktails featuring locally crafted Carve Vodka before enjoying fare from Forking Amazing restaurants, live and silent auctions and music by Cloud 9. Attendees were asked to sport their beachy, chic turquoise and white blazers and dresses in support of the fight against lung cancer in women. The fundraiser supported American Lung Association's research, education initiatives and local programs.

