Secret Supper Club

About Rue Saint-Marc: Earlier this spring, executive chef Scott Alters alongside fiance and beverage director Gabrielle Saul joined together with chefs Matthew and David Medure to create the newest addition in the M Hospitality Restaurant and Catering Group. Rue Saint-Marc is a French American bistro open six days a week for lunch, dinner, Saturday brunch and craft cocktails, located in bustling San Marco Square.

How can I attend?

Simply purchase tickets to any Secret Supper you wish to attend. We'll host a new one every night. You will receive a confirmation email including all the details of the evening’s gathering. Well, not every detail. Each Supper Club gathering also includes a surprise or two, special additions that will ensure that no two events are the same.

Can anyone attend?

Tickets are available to the public, but all diners must be 21 years of age or older. And a maximum of only 50 seats will be made available to each event. We anticipate most will sell out in short order.

What does my ticket include?

Secret Suppers are individually ticketed, with each $50 ticket including a multi-course meal, drink pairing, tax and gratuity. Please keep in mind the "secret" theme of the dinner series. The point is diners won't know exactly what is being served or what surprises may await. We do believe patrons will find the experiences well worth the price.

What is the refund policy?

All ticket sales are final and we cannot offer refunds. If a diner can’t attend, we will allow a ticket to be transferred to another individual.

Do I need to bring a confirmation or ticket to an event?

You can but it’s not necessary. Check in with the host under the name of the ticket purchaser and/or guest list.

Do you accommodate dietary restrictions?

If you have dietary concerns, please contact us at least three days prior to the event. Our host chef will determine whether or not a request can be accommodated. Due to the nature of the event, meal substitutions will not be granted on-site without prior notice. Vegetarian/vegan substitutes will not be offered for non-vegan courses and/or dinners (We will be hosting vegan suppers in the future, so keep an eye out for those.) In addition, those with serious food allergies should not attend--if only to be absolutely safe.

Questions?

Email Jacksonville Magazine’s event coordinator Mandy Niesen at Mandy@jacksonvillemag.com.