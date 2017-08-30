// by Devin Baker

There’s a new spot in Jacksonville Beach to sip a cold beer or glass of wine while enjoying local music. The Blue Jay Listening Room, located above the Casa Maria Mexican restaurant, offers a unique experience by allowing artists to share stories, inspirations and original songs to a small crowd. Seating is first-come, first-served so arrive up to an hour early to find the best seat in the house—not that there’s a bad one at this intimate venue. Find upcoming shows at bluejayjax.com.