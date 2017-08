// photos by Denise Williams

Guests to the inaugural Blue Jean and Bow Tie Gala on August 5 were treated to a personal tour of animal rescue and educational organization Celestial Farms, hors d'oeuvres and drinks. The evening continued at Anheuser-Busch Brewery with dinner, silent auction and entertainment. Proceeds will make improvements to Celestial Farms’ facilities and improve the care provided by the animal rescue program.