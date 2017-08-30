Top Menu

Main Menu

Back for Seconds

Back for Seconds

Food and Wine
FLORIDIAN RECIPE DSC_8332

The Floridian

“We’re excited to treat diners to the best culinary experiences St. Augustine has to offer,” says Jeremy Ticehurst, president of the St. Augustine Independent Restaurant Association. The group hosts the second annual St. Augustine Restaurant Week October 2-8, where diners receive special menus and prices at more than a dozen locally owned eateries—The Reef, Raintree, Caps, Gypsy Cab and The Floridian among them. Lunch specials are $20, dinners are $35. Visit at least five restaurants and receive a $25 gift card. Yes, please!

BlueJay
Previous Story

Listen Up

Related articles

© Copyright 2016 Jacksonville Magazine. All rights reserved.