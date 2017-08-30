Back for Seconds

“We’re excited to treat diners to the best culinary experiences St. Augustine has to offer,” says Jeremy Ticehurst, president of the St. Augustine Independent Restaurant Association. The group hosts the second annual St. Augustine Restaurant Week October 2-8, where diners receive special menus and prices at more than a dozen locally owned eateries—The Reef, Raintree, Caps, Gypsy Cab and The Floridian among them. Lunch specials are $20, dinners are $35. Visit at least five restaurants and receive a $25 gift card. Yes, please!