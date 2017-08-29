Recipe: Cereal Milk Soft Serve Ice Cream

by Chef Keri Rogers, Bellwether // photo by Agnes Lopez

Ingredients:

4¼ c. whole milk

¼ c. + 1 T. heavy cream

1 c. sugar

¾ tsp. salt

2½ tsp. pure vanilla extract

¼ c. + 1 T. nonfat dry milk powder

1 c. Golden Grahams or cereal of choice

3¾ c. dry ice, plus extra just in case

Make the Base:

1. Toast cereal in a 350°F oven for 7-10 minutes or until fragrant.

2. Combine all ingredients in a large bowl and let cereal steep for 15 minutes.

3. Strain cereal and place remaining ingredients in a blender. Blend about one minute.

4. Cover and reserve in the freezer until you’re ready to churn. (Note: If you don’t have a blender, use an immersion blender or whisk. Just be sure to whisk away any clumps of milk powder that form in the mix.)

Break Down the Dry Ice:

1. Carefully transfer your dry ice to a burlap sack, a clean tote bag or bath towel, and wrap it up completely.

2. With a heavy cast-iron pan or a hammer, crush dry ice into a fine powder.

3. Transfer crushed dry ice to a plastic bowl container.

Churn:

1. Pour the ice cream base into the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment and begin mixing on low.

2. Add dry ice one spoonful at a time. Allow foam and steam to dissipate, then add another spoonful. (Note: Adding too much too fast will lead to a big pile of bubbling ice cream all over your work surface. Go slow. Seriously.)

3. Keep adding spoonfuls until the ice cream begins to thicken. When it does, increase mixing speed, continuing to add spoonfuls of dry ice until your ice cream is rich, thick, and creamy. (Note: You may need less than 3¾ cups, or slightly more; it depends on many different factors. So just go slowly and eyeball it—when it looks like soft serve, it probably is!)

Transfer to Piping Bag:

1. Scoop soft serve into a piping bag and store in the freezer until you’re ready to serve.

2. Pipe soft serve into chosen vessel and let the garnishing begin!

Yields 2 quarts