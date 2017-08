// by Ali Waychoff

St. Simons Island hosts its fifth annual Food & Spirits Festival October 4-8. Something new is served up each day with barbecues, wine, craft brews and live music. The new Flights & Bites event features coastal food tastings followed by a Coastal Stir competition where guests can vote for their favorite bartenders. Tastings Under The Oaks offers cocktails, small bites and celebrity chef appearances. Tickets and times vary per day and per event. ssifoodandspirits.com