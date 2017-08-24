Quali-Tea Business

// by Devin Baker

Among the growing list of local businesses producing specialty foods is the St. Augustine-based family operation, Cultivate Tea & Spice Co. “We’re really pleased with the growing interest in supporting local businesses” says owner Jon Veniard, who insists that it’s important to know what ingredients are in the food one eats and buying locally can make that easier. That’s one reason why Cultivate sells products such as Yaupon tea, the only caffeinated tea plant native to North America. Find Cultivate Tea & Spice Co. in several area shops or at the Old City Farmer’s Market in St. Augustine. cultivateteaandspice.com