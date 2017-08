// by Ali Waychoff

Many claim to have what it takes to bartend, especially those who brag about their mixology skills at family cookouts. Now, they can put their simple syrups where their mouths are and maybe even learn a thing or two as Manifest Distilling hosts part two of a summer mixology series ($45) at The Lightner Museum, August 31, 5:30-7:30 PM. Attendees can sample vodka spirits and two cocktail options while learning about distilling and cocktail history.